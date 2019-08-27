  • search
    AAP govt announces waiver of water bills arrears in Delhi

    By Vishal S
    New Delhi, Aug 27: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government in Delhi has decided to waive off pending water bills. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that only those consumers who install meters before 30 November will get the benefit of this scheme.

    The move comes with barely six months left for the assembly elections in the national capital. A few months ago, Kejriwal government had announced that travel in the DTC Bus and Delhi Metro would be made free for women. Since the Centre has a stake in Delhi Metro, the Union Government did not agree to the proposal.

    "Today we are announcing a scheme to waive arrears to clean up Delhi Jal Board's books. Some of these arrears are due to consumers but some are also due to incorrect billing. This is an open invite to the people of Delhi to join the mainstream & install water meters. Only those consumers who have installed meters before 30 November will get the benefit of this scheme," Kejriwal said today.

    Ahead of Delhi elections, Kejriwal flags off 25 new buses, says 3,000 more in next 7-8 months

    As far as making DTC ride free for women is concerned, Kejriwal said on August 15 that it would begin from October 29.

    In June, with Assembly elections due in Delhi next year, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had said it planned to make metro and bus rides free for women, in a bid "to encourage them to use public transport" for their safety.

    AAP is in power in Delhi since 2015, but in 2019 parliamentary elections, the Kejriwal led party lost all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital to the BJP.

