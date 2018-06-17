AAP's Protest March to PM house ends after being stopped at Parliament Street

The Delhi police have stopped Aam Aadmi Party's protest march to the Prime Minister's Office at Parliament Street.

The march which began around 5 pm is in support of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and three of his cabinet colleagues, who have been holding a sit-in at the LG office for the last one week, demanding that Lt Governor Anil Baijal direct IAS officers to end their "strike".

Hours before the protest march, the Delhi Metro shut five metro stations to prevent AAP workers and supporters to reach the venue of the protest. The Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk, Udyog Bhawan, Janpath and Lok Kalyan Marg (Race Course) metro stations will remain closed on Sunday.

Meanwhile, four Opposition chief ministers - West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee, Karnataka's HD Kumaraswamy, Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan and Andhra Pradesh's N Chandrababu Naidu extended support to Kejriwal and urged the Centre to "rise above politics", solve the "constitutional crisis" and not "restrict the federal system".

The leaders, who were denied the permission to meet LG Baijal and Kejriwal on Saturday, plan to raise the issue during the NITI Aayog meeting on Sunday.

Here are the highlights

