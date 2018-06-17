AAP's Protest March to PM house ends after being stopped at Parliament Street

The Delhi police have stopped Aam Aadmi Party's protest march to the Prime Minister's Office at Parliament Street.
The march which began around 5 pm is in support of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and three of his cabinet colleagues, who have been holding a sit-in at the LG office for the last one week, demanding that Lt Governor Anil Baijal direct IAS officers to end their "strike".
Hours before the protest march, the Delhi Metro shut five metro stations to prevent AAP workers and supporters to reach the venue of the protest. The Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk, Udyog Bhawan, Janpath and Lok Kalyan Marg (Race Course) metro stations will remain closed on Sunday.
Meanwhile, four Opposition chief ministers - West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee, Karnataka's HD Kumaraswamy, Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan and Andhra Pradesh's N Chandrababu Naidu extended support to Kejriwal and urged the Centre to "rise above politics", solve the "constitutional crisis" and not "restrict the federal system".
The leaders, who were denied the permission to meet LG Baijal and Kejriwal on Saturday, plan to raise the issue during the NITI Aayog meeting on Sunday.
Here are the highlights
Jun 17, 2018 7:12 PM
AAP protest march has been called off for the day.
Jun 17, 2018 7:01 PM
The officer said they have mobilised "outside forces" and exits of several metro stations -- Patel Chowk, Udgyog Bhavan, Central Secretariat, Janpath and Lok Kalyan Marg -- have been shut.
Jun 17, 2018 7:00 PM
"The New Delhi district has not received any permission of an AAP protest. Protest marches are banned in residential areas. Section 144 has already been imposed," said senior police officer Madhur Verma.
Jun 17, 2018 7:00 PM
"The New Delhi district has not received any permission of an AAP protest. Protest marches are banned in residential areas. Section 144 has already been imposed," said senior police officer Madhur Verma.
Jun 17, 2018 6:47 PM
The protestors have been stopped by the police at Parliament Street.
Jun 17, 2018 6:46 PM
They don’t have permission (for protest march). They’ve been contained at Parliament street. They’re being told that they can’t go any further. Specially trained personnel are deployed here. We’re sure they’ll (AAP members & protesters) listen to us: DCP New Delhi on AAP protest
Jun 17, 2018 5:33 PM
Delhi Police closes Copernicus Marg in view of the protest march.
Jun 17, 2018 5:18 PM
CPM joins AAP protest at Mandi House
Jun 17, 2018 5:17 PM
AAP leaders and workers begin protest march from Mandi House to PM's residence.
Jun 17, 2018 5:17 PM
The IAS Officers' Association in a press conference dismissed the reports that they are on strike. During the press conference, it said that the association has been constantly been targetted and false rumours are being spread across the state.
Jun 17, 2018 5:17 PM
The BJP on Sunday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for "creating drama to further his political ambitions" with his sit-in protest at the Lt. Governor's (LG) residence demanding a direction to the IAS officers to end their non-cooperation with his government.
Read More
Subscribe to Oneindia. For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day