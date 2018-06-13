AAP dharna enters day 3, Manish Sisodia starts indefinite hunger strike

The sit-in staged by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues at Lt Governor Anil Baijal's office entered the third day on Wednesday.

After spending two continuous nights on a sofa in the waiting room of L-G's home, Kejriwal on Twitter said that his struggle to overcome barriers, which have been created to hamper Delhi's development, still continues.

Kejriwal accused the Modi govt of using the IAS officers as "tools" to "scuttle good work done by Delhi govt." "Is it possible for IAS officers to return to work without green signal from PMO?" he wrote on Twitter.

Manish Sisodia on indefinite hunger strike

Manish Sisodia, the deputy CM wrote on Twitter: "Today is the third day of waiting for LG's waiting room. They have not got the time to order the IAS officers to end the strike and to approve the ration file. Do not do anything for LG Electronics, since three days and their conscience is proof that the IAS strike is going on at the behest of LG."

Sisodia further wrote: "From today, I am also sitting on indefinite fast for the people of Delhi to get their entitlements and to get the work done for them. Satyendra Jain's fasting is also continuing since yesterday. Our self-confidence and public trust is our strength."

He will be joining his colleague Satyendar Jain who started the his hunger strike on Tuesday.

The BJP and Congress slammed Kejriwal, terming his 'dharna' at the L-G office a "mockery of democracy" and a "drama". Raising the water shortage issue in the city, BJP's Delhi unit will also stage a protest at Kejriwal's residence today.

Kejriwal, along with Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai have been staging a sit-in at the LG's office since Monday to protest against agitating IAS officials and to get an approval for the doorstep ration delivery scheme. Jain also launched an indefinite hunger strike over the demands.

On Tuesday, the Lt Governor did not come to his office as he had meetings in Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.

LG rule must end in Delhi: Kerala Finance Minister

Meanwhile, Extending his support to CM Kejriwal's demand of complete statehood for Delhi, Kerala Finance Minsiter Thomas Isaac said, "LG rule in Delhi must end." "Union Territories like Delhi , wth legislatures should be given the status of States. LG rule in Delhi must end. It is a shame to Indian democracy that the elected CM and colleagues have to sit in all night dharna at LG office," he wrote on Twitter.

Their sit-in began on Monday evening over three demands, including a direction to IAS officers to end their "strike".The deputy chief minister retweeted around 42 tweets during the stay at the L-G office.

What are Kejriwal's demands?

Issue a direction to IAS officers to end their "strike"

Action against those who have struck work for "four months"

Approve the proposal for doorstep delivery of rations.

The L-G's office slammed Kejriwal's sit-in, saying it was one more "dharna without reason". A statement issued by Baijal's office last evening, stated that he was "threatened" to summon officers and issue directions to them to end their "strike" immediately.



