AAP declares candidates for 6 Lok Sabha seats, no alliance with Congress

    New Delhi, Mar 02: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Saturday declared candidates for six lok sabha constituencies for the upcoming general elections. AAP has not forged alliance with the Congress.

    Aam Aadmi Party National convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. PTI file photo

    The party will field Atishi from East Delhi, Raghav Chaddha from South Delhi, Pankaj Gupta from Chandni Chowk, Dilip Pandey from North East Delhi, Gugan Singh from North West Delhi and Brajesh Goel from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat. The candidate for the seventh and the final seat, West Delhi, is still being discussed and will be announced later, senior party leader Gopal Rai said at a press conference this afternoon.

    1. New Delhi - Brijesh Goyal

    2. East Delhi - Atishi

    3. North East Delhi - Dilip K Pandey

    4. South Delhi - Raghav Shadha

    5. Chandani Chowk - Pankaj Gupta

    6. North West Delhi -Gugan Singh

    The six candidates were earlier appointed as in charge on the respective Lok Sabha seats. During a meeting of 'Mahagathbandhan', leaders at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence last month, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had refused a proposal for alliance between his party and the AAP, citing opposition from its Delhi unit leaders, Rai added.

