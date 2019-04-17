AAP, Congress alliance talks called off after disagreement on Delhi, Haryana seats

  • search
    New Delhi, Apr 17: The alliance between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress in Delhi has been called off following disagreement over tie-up in Haryana and Delhi for the Lok Sabha elections.

    File photo of Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal

    "In order to stop BJP we were ready for an alliance with Congress, but Congress is not in a mood for any coalition. It is a matter of sadness, that even after so many efforts, Congress is not ready for any kind of compromise," AAP leader Sanjay Singh said.

    We were ready to give up on Chandigarh but Congress still did not agree and we cannot form an alliance just in Delhi," he added.

    The statement came a couple of days after Congress president Rahul Gandhi accused AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal of doing an "U-turn" on the alliance talks between the two parties and said the doors of the Congress are open, but time is running out.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 20:10 [IST]
