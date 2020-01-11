  • search
Trending Iran Nirbhaya JNU
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    AAP-Cong colluding with each other, may forge alliance for Delhi Assembly polls

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 11: Senior BJP leader Vijay Goel on Saturday accused the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress of being hand-in-glove and said the two parties may forge an alliance for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections.

    Addressing a press conference here, Goel said the AAP and the Congress are on the same page on issues like corruption, protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizen.

    Vijay Goel
    Vijay Goel

    In the run up to the 2013 assembly elections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had claimed he had 375-page evidence against then Congress government, but all know what action he took after coming to power, Goel, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, said.

    In Delhi, the Congress and the AAP "instigated riots" on the issue of CAA, Goel said, adding that both parties are misleading the people of Delhi.

      General Naravane: Army ready to bring PoK into India if Parliament orders| OneIndia news

      Delhi elections: Kejriwal slammed for inducting Shoaib Iqbal

      Congress''s Delhi unit chief Subhash Chopra has dismissed any possibility of an alliance with the AAP for the assembly polls, asserting his party will win a "clear majority" on its own and form the next government in the city.

      The Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8 and results declared on February 11.

      More VIJAY GOEL News

      Read more about:

      vijay goel accused aap congress alliance delhi assembly elections 2020

      Story first published: Saturday, January 11, 2020, 15:16 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 11, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue