AAP accuses Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari of misleading people on full statehood

New Delhi, Apr 1: AAP leader Gopal Rai Monday alleged that Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari was "misleading" the people of the national capital by saying that the Supreme Court has denied complete statehood to Delhi.

He also questioned Tiwari why has he "betrayed" the people by not fulfilling his party's promise to help Delhi attain full statehood during the 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign.

"You and your party won votes on all seats of Delhi during 2014 Lok Sabha elections on the false premise that you will get Delhi full statehood.

"Neither you nor your party has fulfilled this promise. Why did you betray the people of Delhi?" asked Rai in his letter to the Delhi BJP President.

He also asked why Tiwari was "lying" by saying that the Supreme Court has ruled against granting full statehood to the national capital and said that there was no such verdict by the apex court yet.

"The Supreme Court has not yet given its verdict on the issue of statehood to Delhi. Why are you lying and misleading the people by saying it has been decided by the apex court," Rai said while reading out his letter at a press conference held here Monday.

He said he has also attached copies of two Supreme Court judgements - one of July 4, 2018 and other of February 14, 2019 - along with his letter.

"In both these judgements, the apex court has nowhere said Delhi cannot be granted full statehood. If you find anything in these judgements, please point it out," he said.

He also sought to know from Tiwari the details of the case in the apex court in which the issue has been raised and why did his party make false promise of attaining full statehood for Delhi. He added that if the Delhi BJP chief did not reply, he would complain to the Election Commission of India against him for spreading rumours and misleading people.

"We have already asked Tiwari about these things through the media but he ignored. We are writing to him now and if he ignores this time too, we will have no option but to approach the ECI against him for misleading people about Supreme Court orders on the issue," he said.

After the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification on May 23, 2015, taking over matters of services from the elected government of the State, the AAP and the BJP-led central government have been fighting a legal battle over the powers. With the issue of services still pending, AAP has made getting full statehood for Delhi its main poll plank.

