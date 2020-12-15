Four AAP MLAs detained while on their way to protest outside Amit Shah's residence: Police

Aam Aadmi Party will fight Uttar Pradesh elections in 2022: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi, Dec 15: In what comes as a recent development, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal said that AAP will fight Uttar Pradesh elections in 2022. This will be the first time for the AAP when it will contest elections in Uttar Pradesh. In 2017, AAP had stayed away from the state's electoral politics.

Earlier, the AAP which has a strong base in Delhi, contested elections in Punjab, Goa, Gujarat in 2017; Meghalaya, Nagaland, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan in 2018; Odisha, Telangana, Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand in 2019.

The AAP had also contested 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Barring Delhi and Punjab, the AAP has no representation in the other states. The AAP is the principal opposition party in Punjab.