  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    AAI employees to go on hunger strike against govt move to privatise 6 airports

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 9: Hundreds of employees of state-owned AAI are likely to go on a hunger strike across the country from Monday against the government's decision to privatise six profit-making airports. The protests were organised by the Airports Authority Employees Union.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Last month, the government cleared a proposal to manage six AAI airports under public private partnership. They are Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru.

    The Union's General Secretary Balraj Singh Ahlawat told PTI that protests were held across the country against the planned privatisation of the six airports. The employees are planning to go on hunger strike starting from December 10 and later they might also go on mass casual leave, he said.

    There are around 15,000-16,000 employees at the AAI, he added.

    The Airports Authority of India (AAI) operates more than 100 aerodromes.

    Read more about:

    aai hunger strike

    Story first published: Sunday, December 9, 2018, 20:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 9, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue