AAI cancels TM Krishna’s concert after trolls label him anti-national

New Delhi, Nov 15: Airport Authority of India (AAI) called-off Magsaysay awardee TM Krishna's concert after trolls labelled him anti-national urban Naxal. Krishna's concert was to be part of a two-day "dance and music in the park" festival at Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri, in New Delhi.

Airports Authority of India, " We would like to inform that due to some urgent engagements, 'Dance &Music in the Park' programme jointly organised by AAI and SPICMACAY, scheduled on 17&18 Nov has been postponed & new dates would be announced shortly. Inconvenience regretted."

We would like to inform that due to some urgent engagements, 'Dance and Music in the Park' programme jointly organized by #AAI and @spicmacay, scheduled for 17th & 18th November, 2018 has been postponed and new dates would be shared shortly. Inconvenience caused is regretted. — Airports Authority of India (@AAI_Official) 14 November 2018

Also, Society for Promotion of Indian Classical Music And Culture Amongst Youth announced that music and dance in the Park postponed till Dec dates will announce soon...New Delhi.

Music and dance in the Park postponed till Dec dates will announce soon...New Delhi — SPIC MACAY (@spicmacay) 14 November 2018

Trolls called Krishna anti-national, urban naxal after the singer retweeted AAI's tweet inviting audience to attend the concert. Twitterati ridiculed Krishna for his stand on political issues. Also, they targeted the organisers for hosting Krishna's concert.

"You should be ashamed of associating

with a guy who's notorious for insulting & degrading the

sacred art that feeds him. He's also known for bad-mouthing the

organisations that patronize him. In a way, he fits the definition

of #UrbanNaxal. Think!"

"We will Not Attend. He has insulted

CarnaticMusic by changing ageold Lyrics Looks like anyone who

hurts Hindu Religious Sentiments bcoms a hero in India."

"What is this nonsense . This joker @tmkrishna is earning by learning Hindu Carnatic

music and now acting like he is secular . Don't allow him in any

concert."