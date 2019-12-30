Aaditya Thackeray to join Maharashtra cabinet as Uddhav expands team

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Dec 30: Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray will take oath as part of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's expanded cabinet today.

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray was formed on November 28.

The state Cabinet currently has six ministers, besides the chief minister. Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut of the Congress, Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai of the Shiv Sena and Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal of the NCP took oath alongwith Thackeray on November 28.

Maharashtra can have a maximum of 43 ministers. The size of council of ministers cannot exceed 15 per cent of the total number of MLAs, which is 288 in the state.

The Shiv Sena last month joined hands with the Congress and NCP, its traditional adversaries, after its alliance with the BJP collapsed over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post.

As per the power-sharing formula decided by the three MVA allies, the Sena will get 15 ministerial berths, excluding the CM's post, the NCP will also get 15 and the Congress 12. The Shiv Sena has 56 MLAs, the NCP-54 and the Congress-44 in the 288-member House.