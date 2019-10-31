  • search
    Aaditya Thackeray, senior Sena leaders meet Governor

    By Shreya
    Mumbai, Oct 31: Amid a power tussle with ally BJP. a delegation of Shiv Sena leaders, including MLA Aditya Thackeray, on Thursday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan.

    Aaditya Thackeray
    Aaditya Thackeray

    A Sena leader said the delegation sought prompt financial aid for farmers hit by untimely rains. Others in the delegation included Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde, who was earlier in the day elected the party leader in the state legislature.

    At the party meeting, Shinde's candidature was proposed by Aaditya Thackeray, whose name was also doing the rounds for the post.

    The election was announced at the meeting of the newly-elected Sena MLAs at party office Sena Bhawan in Dadar area.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 31, 2019, 18:32 [IST]
