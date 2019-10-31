Uddhav Thackeray's word final: Aaditya after meeting Governor

Mumbai, Oct 31: Amid power tussle with ally BJP, a delegation of Shiv Sena leaders, including MLA Aditya Thackeray, on Thursday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan.

Aaditya Thackeray said the delegation discussed financial aid for farmers hit by rain.

"I will not talk about government formation. Uddhav ji will say whatever needs to be said on that... his word is final," Aaditya Thackeray told reporters after the meeting.

"We spoke to the governor about farmers and fishermen's damages in the recent storm, he has assured central help," he said.

Others in the delegation included Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde, who was earlier in the day elected the party leader in the state legislature.

On Monday the Sena and the BJP held separate meetings with the Governor, reinforcing tense vibes between the long-time allies over power sharing.

The BJP is planning on offering the post of deputy chief minister to the Shiv Sena. In addition to this, the BJP may also offer some plum portfolios to keep the Shiv Sena happy.

The Sena has been demanding either the post of CM or some top portfolios. In case, it is not given the post of CM, the party may seek for the Home, Finance and Urban Development portfolios.

However, as of now, the Sena is no mood to relent and continues to demand that the 50:50 sharing formula is implemented.