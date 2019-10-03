Aaditya Thackeray files nomination from Worli Assembly constituency

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Mumbai, Oct 03: Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray files nomination on Thursday from the Worli Assembly constituency in Mumbai for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls on October 21. He took out a huge roadshow in Mumbai today.

Shiv Sena's decision to field Aaditya from the Worli assembly constituency is aimed at conveying a louder message. He would be the first Thackeray to contest the elections. One of the main points that the Shiv Sena would look to convey that the Thackerays no longer want remote control over the party. They want to show that they are ready to take executive responsibilities as well.

''Aaditya Thackeray's name has been finalised for the Worli assembly segment. Shiv Sena's sitting MLA Sunil Shinde will vacate his place for Aaditya," a close aide of Sena chief said earlier.

A Sena source also earlier said that Worli is considered one of the safest constituencies for the Sena, hence Aaditya's candidature has been finalised. Former NCP leader Sachin Ahir had recently joined the Sena, which will make Thackeray's win easy.

Ever since the Shiv Sena was founded by late Bal Thackeray in 1966, no member of the family had contested any election or held any constitutional post.

Even before this announcement, the Shiv Sena has been making efforts to project Aaditya as the chief ministerial face if the NDA comes back to power. The 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will go to polls on October 21 and results will be out on October 24.