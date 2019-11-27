Aaditya meets Sonia Gandhi, Dr Manmohan Singh, invites them for Uddhav's swearing-in

New Delhi, Nov 27: Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister candidate Uddav Thackeray's son, Aaditya Thackeray arrived at 10 Janpath road in Delhi to meet the Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday night.

According to reports, Aaditya came at Sonia Gandhi's residence to invite her to attend his father Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as a Maharashtra Chief Minster that will take place in Mumbai on Thursday at Shivaji Park.

The Congress party posted a photo of the two leaders on their official Twitter handle.

Aaditya also met Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh at his residence in Delhi and invited him too at the oath taking ceremony of his father.

On Monday after the three parties Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress' 162 MLAs showed their strength, it became clear Thackeray will become the 28th chief minister of the Maharashtra.

On Thursday, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as chief minister of Maharashtra at the historic ground of Shivaji Park. This place has been a part of the city's social fabric.