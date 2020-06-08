  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Aadhaar, voter IDs, water bills accepted as residence proof at Delhi govt, private hospitals

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, June 08: The Delhi government on Sunday outlined the documents city residents are required to furnish to avail treatment at hospitals run by it and those privately run.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Delhi government-run hospitals will accept Aadhaar cards made before June 7, voter IDs, bank or post-office passbook, driving licence, income-tax return slips, latest water or telephone bill and postal department's post as proof of residence in Delhi, it said.

    Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that the hospitals run by his government and private entities will only treat Delhiites during the coronavirus crisis while the city's borders will be reopened from Monday.

    Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said hospitals run by the Centre will have no such restriction, and if people from other states come to the national capital for specific surgeries, they can get medical treatment at private hospitals.

    Low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.1 hits Delhi; Epicentre near Haryana's Gurgaon

    "...transplantation, oncology, neurosurgeries will continue to function for all patients, irrespective of the place of residence."

    "Also, any Medico-Legal victims of road accidents, acid-attack happening within NCT of Delhi will continue for all patients, irrespective of place of residence," the government said in the order.

    More AADHAAR CARD News

    Read more about:

    aadhaar card delhi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue