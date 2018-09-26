  • search

Aadhaar verdict: What does not need Aadhaar linking?

    New Delhi, Sep 26: The Supreme Court in its judgment ruled that Aadhaar should not be linked to accounts, mobile numbers. Justice Sikri while reading out majority judgment, said, "Aadhaar need not be made compulsory for school admissions."

    Aadhaar cannot be mandatory for mobile connections and for obtaining a new SIM card, hence, the DoT notification to that effect will become unconstitutional. Also, CBSE, NEFT, UGC cannot ask for Aadhaar.

    Section 57 of Adhaar Act permitting private entities to avail Aadhaar data struck down by Majority Judgment.

    The SC Bench stated that benefits and services under Section 7 should be of the nature of welfare schemes targeted at a particular deprived community. The Bench cautioned that no child shall be denied the benefit of any scheme, if, by any means, they are not able to submit Aadhaar.

    The apex court had heard this matter for a record 38 days spanning over four months, thus making it the second longest case in the history of India after the Keshavananda Bharti case, which spanned over for five months. The bench comprising Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices AK Sikri, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan passed the verdict in the case.

