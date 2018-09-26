Aadhaar verdict: SC judgment will have far-reaching effect

New Delhi, Sep 26: Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, who represented the government in Aadhaar case, said the Supreme Court judgment will have a far-reaching effect because Aadhaar is relevant for a large number of subsidies.

Mukul Rohatgi, said, "It is also relevant to plug loot and waste that has happened. I hope the judgment is in favour of Aadhaar."

Also, Rohatgi stated that data protection is a very important aspect.

"Data protection is very important and the government has made it clear that it will protect the data. A law is also coming in this regard," he said.

It is a huge day in the Supreme Court and a decision would be taken on whether Aadhaar could be made mandatory or not. A Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court would decide on the constitutional validity of Aadhaar.

The court had heard this matter for a record 38 days spanning over four months, thus making it the second longest case in the history of India after the Keshavananda Bharti case, which spanned over for five months.