Aadhaar verdict: A timeline of events leading up to SC ruling today

New Delhi, Sep 26: A Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, is scheduled to pronounce on Wednesday its much-awaited judgment on whether the Aadhaar scheme is unconstitutional and a violation of the fundamental right to privacy and personal body autonomy.

For a record 38 days, the Supreme Court heard some 27 petitions that had challenged the constitutional validity of Aadhaar and called it a violation of the right to privacy.

Also Read Hectic day in SC: Aadhaar, live streaming and many more cases up for judgment

Here is the timeline of Aadhaar verdict



Govt executive order, 2009-10

January 28, 2009: Planning Commission notification on UIDAI

September 2010: Programme launched in rural Maharashtra

2010-2011: National Identification Authority of India Bill, 2010 introduced; later referred to the Standing Committee on Finance, whose report flags issues of privacy, sensitive information etc.

Also Read Can Aadhaar be made mandatory? Supreme Court to decide today

2012-13: First petitions in Court

November 30, 2012: First notice from Supreme Court following several PILs, with retired Justice KS Puttaswamy as the lead petitioner

September 23, 2013: Two-judge Bench orders all matters be heard

November 26, 2013: Bench orders that all states and Union Territories be impleaded as respondents

Legislation, 2016

March 3, 2016: Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Bill 2016 introduced in Lok Sabha; later passed as Money Bill

May 10: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh moves SC challenging passage as Money Bill

October 21: SG Vombatkere vs Union of India challenges validity of Aadhaar Act

Linkage rules, 2017

March 31: Government introduces Section 139AA to Income-Tax Act, making Aadhaar mandatory for PAN applications, filing returns

June 1: Aadhaar made mandatory for opening and maintaining bank accounts, for transactions of Rs 50,000 or more etc

June 9: Two-judge Bench upholds I-T Act Section 139AA; however, for those without Aadhaar card holders, PAN cards not to be treated as invalid for time being

Privacy and after, 2017-18

August 24, 2017: Nine-judge Bench rules that right to privacy is a fundamental right

January 17, 2018: Five-judge Bench begins hearing Aadhaar case

May 10: SC reserves verdict