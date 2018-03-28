Aadhaar linking with welfare schemes extended till June 30

The Union Government on Wednesday extended the deadline for linking of Aadhaar with welfare schemes to June 30. On December 15 last year, the apex court had extended till March 31 the deadline for mandatory linking of Aadhaar with various services and welfare schemes.

The deadline for linking bank accounts and mobile phone numbers with 12 digit biometric identifier Aadhaar has already been extended indefinitely.

The Supreme Court today refused to pass an interim order extending the deadline of March 31 for linking of Aadhaar with the welfare schemes where benefits are transferred to citizens from the Consolidated Fund of India. The top court had on March 13 extended indefinitely the March 31 deadline for linking bank accounts and mobile phone numbers with Aadhaar.

Earlier, senior advocate Shyam Divan, who had led the arguments challenging Aadhaar and its enabling Act, said that the deadline of March 31 be extended as it was highly unlikely that the hearing in the case challenging the constitutional validity of the Aadhaar Act will be concluded.

The hearing on clutch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Aadhaar and its enabling 2016 law, will resume on April 3 when the attorney general would restart advancing his submissions.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs

