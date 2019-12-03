  • search
    Aadhaar-linking leading to rise in bank frauds: CPI(M), TMC slams Centre

    By PTI
    Kolkata, Dec 03: Both the opposition CPI(M) and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal slammed the Centre over its decision to link Aadhaar card with other documents, saying it is leading to rise in bank fraud cases.

    CPI(M) MLA Sujan Chakraborty in the Assembly said bank frauds are happening everyday across the state and money is being siphoned off from bank accounts. He said the problem is being aggravated by linking of Aadhaar with other documents, which is helping fraudsters to access all details of account holders.

    TMC legislator and minister Firhad Hakim said that chief minister Mamata Banerjee has been vocal against linking Aadhaar with documents right from the beginning.

    He said if money is kept in the bank, it will be taken away by fraudsters and if kept at home, it will be demonetised.

    Hakim said the problem is solely arising out of linking Aadhar with every document, adding that entire responsibility lay with the Centre.

    The comments come after more than 30 people, mostly from the city's Jadavpur area, lodged police complaints alleging that a huge amount of money was withdrawn during the past three days from their accounts by fraudsters.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 3, 2019, 17:05 [IST]
