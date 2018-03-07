Aadhaar linking: Decide soon on deadline, don’t create uncertainty, SC to Centre

The Supreme Court has asked the government to take a decision on the deadline Aadhaar with essential services soon. The Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra urged the government to clarify on its stand of extending the deadline beyond March 31.

The Centre on Tuesday told the court that it is open to the idea of extending the March 31 deadline to link Aadhaar with bank accounts and other services.

Attorney General of India, K K Venugopal told a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra that the centre has done it in the past and it could do it again if required.

He further said that the Centre could extend the deadline again after the petitioner in the case said that the hearing in the case may not be completed by March 31. The Supreme Court is hearing a batch of petitions that challenged the mandatory linking of Aadhaar with various services on the ground that it violated privacy.

Also Read | NEET 2018: 'Aadhaar not mandatory', says Supreme Court

The court on Wednesday said that a decision on this needs to be taken. Any delay will cause uncertainty especially in financial institutions. If you extend the deadline at the last moment then it will create a lot of confusion as it is the end of the financial year and banks have to ensure compliance, the court also said.

Venugopal however told the court that no statement on extension would be required today.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.