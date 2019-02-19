Aadhaar data: Indane Gas website leaked details of millions of customers

Bengaluru, Feb 19: Aadhaar has been receiving a lot of flak for getting leaked on the web. Now, a French researcher has yet again claimed that he found a major security lapse that allegedly exposed millions of Aadhaar numbers of dealers and distributors associated with Indane, an LPG brand owned by the Indian Oil Corporation.

Baptiste Robert, who goes by the online handle Elliot Alderson and has exposed Aadhaar leaks in the past, wrote in a blog post that the Aadhaar data of nearly 6.7 million dealers and distributors of Indane, accessible only with a valid username and password, was left exposed.

"Due to a lack of authentication in the local dealers portal, Indane is leaking the names, addresses and the Aadhaar numbers of their customers," said Alderson.

According to a report from TechCrunch, Indane Gas has apparently leaked the data of around 6.7 million subscribers through its website and app.

So far, UIDAI hasn't given out an official statement regarding the alleged leak reported by TechCrunch and Anderson.

Aadhaar Database is one of the largest government databases on the planet, where a 12 digit unique-identity number has been assigned to the majority of the Indian citizens. This database contains both the demographic as well as biometric data of the citizens. Despite the number of reports over the last couple of years, UIDAI has constantly maintained that the server and the data itself, especially biometric data is safe.