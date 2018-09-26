  • search

Aadhaar data cannot be shared on ground of national security says SC

By
    New Delhi, Sep 26: The Supreme Court while upholding the validity of Aadhaar however said that data cannot be shared on the ground of national security.

    The court struck down the provision in the Aadhaar Act that allowed sharing of data on the ground of national security.

    This means that Section 33 (2) of the Act has been struck down by the court. Under this section a provision was made to share data on the ground of national security.

    The section read," nothing contained in sub-section (2) or sub-section (5) of section 28 and clause (b) of sub-section (1), sub-section (2) or sub-section (3) of section 29 shall apply in respect of any disclosure of information, including identity information or authentication records, made in the interest of national security in pursuance of a direction of an officer not below the rank of Joint Secretary to the Government of India specially authorised in this behalf by an order of the Central Government."

