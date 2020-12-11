Rewind 2020: A-Z of all big things that happened this year during coronavirus pandemic

Trump and Biden are most tweeted about people in 2020

A year on and how terrorism witnessed a decline in J&K

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

On August 5 2020, a year had passed since the abrogation of Article 370. On August 5 2019, the Indian Parliament abrogated the article that gave Jammu and Kashmir special status.

In the past one year, Jammu and Kashmir has seen a considerable decline in the number of youth joining terror groups. While infiltrations or attempts to infiltrate into the Valley from J&K have remained high, terror groups operating in the Valley have suffered considerable losses.

A report prepared by the Union Ministry shows that the number of terror incidents have decreased by 36 per cent since the abrogation of the Article. Between January to July 15 2019, there were 188 incidents that had been reported and for the same period this year, the number stood at 120.

Coronavirus, Ram Mandir most-searched news events on Google in 2020

Between January to July 2019, the number of terrorists killed stood at 126, where as this year for the same period it was 136. In terms of grenade attacks last year the number was at 51 in comparison to 21 this year.

Last year between January and July 75 security personnel were martyred when compared to the 35 this year. In terms of civilian deaths, the number stood at 23 last year when compared to 22 this year between January and July 15.

In terms of IED attacks, there were six last year and just one between January and July 15 2020.

In terms of terrorist deaths, 110 have been killed. The Hizbul Mujahideen lost 50 of its men, while the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad lost 20 each. 14 terrorists of the Ansar and ISJK were also killed.

While the Hizbul Mujahideen lost Naikoo, the JeM lost its commander Qari Yasir. The Lashkar-e-Tayiba's top commander Haider was killed, while the Ansar lost Burhan Koka.

Following the abrogation of Article 370, the security forces have busted 22 hideouts while seizing 190 weapons. 22 terrorists and 300 of their associates have been arrested.