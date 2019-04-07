  • search
    A VIP candidate for Madhubani Lok Sabha seat

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Patna, Apr 07: The Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), a constituent of the opposition 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar, on Saturday announced former RJD leader Badrinath Purve as its candidate for the Madhubani Lok Sabha seat.

    According to a release issued by the VIP, announcement to the effect was made by the party's founding president Mukesh Sahni, who is himself contesting from Khagaria.

    Image Courtesy: Mukesh Sahani @sonofmallahofficial

    The fledgling outfit, which was floated by the former Bollywood set designer in November last year, is contesting a total of three seats in the state the third being Muzaffarpur from where the candidature of Rajbhushan Chaudhary has been announced.

    Rabri Devi backs rape convict Raj Bhallabh Yadav, campaigns for his wife in Nawada

    Purve will take on BJP's Ashok Yadav, whose father Hukumdeo Narayan Yadav is the sitting MP from Madhubani, and has announced retirement from active politics.

    Among the 40 seats in the state, the 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) is yet to finalise candidates for Sheohar, which the RJD is contesting, and Valmiki Nagar which has gone to the Congress.

    Sheohar has become a bone of contention following Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav demanding that one of his close aides be fielded from there.

    Story first published: Sunday, April 7, 2019, 9:47 [IST]
