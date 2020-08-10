A tribute to the Indian fire fighters ahead of the Independence Day

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Aug 10: Even if they are one of the frontline workers in this COVID-19 pandemic, the firefighters of the nation somewhere are not getting the praises and appreciations, they deserve.

Fire Service professionals have always been brave to tackle all kinds of emergencies by risking their lives to save people.

Be it reaching in a fiery building, to save drowning man or rescuing man from the edge of a building, call the saviour fire brigade.

India reports single-day spike of 64,399 new coronavirus cases, total tally rises to 21,53,011

Even amid this pandemic they reach in time whenever they be needed.

The struggle against the coronavirus pandemic would be difficult without the national fire fighters.

Sanitising

Firefighters have disinfected public places across the states. This include hospitals, high storeyed buildings, vehicles, bus stands, railway stations, Food Corporation of India go-downs, public parks and waiting shelters.

Designated squads are now working round-the-clock near all check-posts to disinfect inter-State vehicles used for delivering goods and services.

Rescuing after a fire

Recently the country has witnessed a number of fire broke out. The fire fighters rescued many lives after major fire broke out at a Covid-19 hospital in Ahmedabad last week, or in a COVID hotel converted into Covid Care Centre in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Landslides clearing

The frontline workers clean landslides from the road on a regular basis as many states are witnessing floods in this monsoon.

The squad members were also engaged in emergency pick-and-drop service for patients, delivery of essential commodities for the needy, and distribution of life-saving drugs to patients in some states.

Mumbai's Dharavi slum has been recently disinfected by the fire brigade of Maharashtra in a bid to curb the COVID-19 cases.