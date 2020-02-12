A trade deal on the cards: What to expect from Donald Trump’s India visit

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 12: US President Donald Trump who will visit India on February 24 and 25 has hinted at a trade deal.

I am looking forward to going to India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a friend of mine. He is a great gentleman, Trump told reporters at the Oval Office. On the possibility of signing a trade deal, Trump said that he will do it if we can make the right deal.

Trump will visit New Delhi and Gujarat. "The trip will further strengthen the US-India strategic partnership & highlight the strong & enduring bonds between the American & Indian people," the White House had tweeted.

Donald Trump to visit India on Feb 24, 25

Meanwhile, preparations are on for a grand event that would be held at Ahmedabad. The visit by Trump is significant in the wake of Pakistan trying to rake up the issue of Article 370 at the UN. Pakistan is being backed by China, but the two nations have not had much success so far with other foreign nations on the issue.

Sources said that Trump would stay at the ITC Maurya. During his visit, the emphasis would be on a trade deal. China and Iran would also be discussed during the visit, the official also said.

Meanwhile, a grand event on the lines of the Howdy Modi is expected to take place at Ahmedabad. During his visit, Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are likely to sign a short term trade deal. This is aimed at granting US companies more access to Indian markets and also restore the trade benefits for India that were withdrawn last year.

The timing of the visit would, however, depend on the timing of the trial by the US Senate. The trial is expected to commence this week and would determine whether Trump would be removed from office or not.

NEWS AT 3 PM FEB 12th, 2020

US Army officer who testified at Trump impeachment loses W House job

It may be recalled that Trump had expressed his inability to take part in the Republic Day celebrations as chief guest in 2018. While the timeline of the visit this year is not exactly known, the official cited above said that they are working out a mutually convenient date.

In November last year, Trump while responding to a question on the invitation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, "He wants me to go there." I will be going at some point to India, he had also said.