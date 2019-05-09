A touching deed of an auto driver who took care of an abandoned baby girl for 18 days

Bengaluru, May 09: Living in a selfish world, we are often forced to question our ethics and wonder whether there is any humanity left at all. But sometimes, a random act of kindness by a stranger restores our faith in humanity and gives you hope that maybe all isn't lost yet. And so, here's the story of a touching deed of an auto driver who took care of an abandoned baby girl for 18 days.

On April 15, an 29-year-old auto driver came to rescue of a heavily pregnant woman who was crying for help in the busy Whitefield road.

The auto driver identified as Babu Mudrappa saw a mother undergoing into labour on the busy Whitefield road and repeatedly crying for help. Looking at her sorry state, Babu offered to take her to the nearby Vydehi hospital. But the doctors advised him to take her to the CV raman hospital where the woman was admitted.

Babu while admitting her didn't know nothing about her, except her name Nanditha. He later filled the admission forms with his details.

Onthe same around 9:30 pm, the woman gave birth to a baby girl but all was not well. It was a premature baby at 7 months and it had many health complication. The new born couldn't breath properly and the doctor advised Babu to take the infant to Bowring Hospital. At around 11:30 pm, Babu took the new born and rushed to the Bowring Hospital and finished the admission formalities.

On April 16, when Babu returned to CV Raman Hospital to check on the mother, he was told that she fled from the hospital. Babu felt bad for the woman whose circumstances had forced her to fled from the hospital and abandon the child. Later Babu, who is married and is a father of two children thought in time but to adopt this baby girl. But his happiness was however, short lived.

On May 3, the baby had breathing trouble and on doctors advise, he had bought milk powder and medicines for the baby. The next day, Babu got a call that the baby had died. He was devastated upon hearing this news and he later filed a complaint in Indiranagar police station requesting them to find the woman who had abandoned the baby and ask them to take legal action against her.

Babu also requested the police to hand over the baby so that he could perform the last rites. Meanwhile, he refused to reveal how much money did he spent on the child and hospital bills. Babu said

A case has been registered and the police are on the lookout for the woman named, Nanditha. The infant's body has been sent for post-mortem.