A timeline of the pandemic spread in India as COVID-19 cases cross 12 lakh mark

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, July 23: In a span of five months, the COVID-19 outbreak in India has spread to all states and union territories, infecting more than grim 12 lakh people.

The curve is not flattening as the number of active cases has climbed to more than 4 lakh cases and is still increasing, and close to 30,000 people have died because of the fatal virus.

COVID-19: India registers 45,720 fresh cases, 1,129 deaths, tally crosses 12 lakh

Take a look how the virus spreads in India

January 30: India's first COVID-19 case is reported in Kerala.

February 3: Following 2 more cases, Kerala declares health emergency in the state.

February 4: India canceled existing visas for Chinese and foreigners who had visited China in the last two weeks.

March 2: Two more cases were reported - a 45-year-old man in Delhi who had travelled back from Italy and a 24-year-old engineer in Hyderabad who had a travel history from Dubai.

March 11: WHO declares COVID-19 a pandemic.

March 12: India reported it's first death after a 76-year-old man from Kalburgi, Karnataka became the first victim of the virus in the country.

March 13: India suspends all tourist visas and OCI entries.

March 14: Government declares COVID-19 a notified disaster with total cases reach 100.

March 22:

50 days after the virus was first reported in India, a 14-hour voluntary lockdown called 'Janata Curfew' was observed in India.

All international flights to India suspended.

March 25:

A nationwide lockdown was imposed till April 14 for 21 days, two days after the 'Janata Curfew'.

All trains, flights, metros suspended

March 31: Nizamuddin area in Delhi, emerged as one of the COVID-19 'hotspots' in India with a large number of attendees at a religious congregation held at the headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat, being tested positive.

April 14: 10,000 confirmed cases were recorded, as the nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 3.

May 1: Lockdown extedned with zone-wise restrictions.

Shramik special trains started for stranded migrant workers.

May 7

⦁ Total cases now at 50,000+.

⦁ India's biggest repatriation exercise Vande Bharat Mission begins.

May 12: Indian Railways resumes operations with 15 trains to selected stations.

May 17: The world's largest lockdown is extended till May 31.

May 19: Total cases cross 1,00,000..

May 25: Domestic flights resume with restrictions.

June 8: Phased reopening begins nationwide with Unlock 1.

June 12: India overtakes UK to become the 4th worst coronavirus-hit country.

June 17: India registered the highest-ever spike of 2,003 COVID-19 deaths.

June 27: Total cases cross 5,00,000.

July 1: Phased reopening under Unlock 2, schools and colleges still remain closed.

July 6: India overtakes Russia to become the third worst coronavirus-hit country.

July 15: India's COVID-19 vaccine candidates COVAXIN & ZyCov-D begin human trials.

July 17: India's total COVID-19 cases cross 10,00,000.

July 23: Total confirmed cases: 12,38,635

Total deaths: 29,861

Cases recovered: 7,82,606