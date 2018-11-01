A TDP teaser and why Naidu will be the glue that would bind the opposition in 2019

New Delhi, Nov 1: The Telugu Desam Party has upped the suspense ahead of the crucial 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu would play a crucial role in shaping the joint opposition ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

In an official statement, the TDP said that the likelihood of a key announcement with regards to the emerging political equations. In the interest of the future of the country, he (Naidu) will be acting as a bridge to unite various political parties and defeat the NDA allies led by the BJP.

In the past couple of days Naidu has been a frequent visitor to New Delhi. He has met with Congress president Rahul Gandhi several times. The meetings have been on the context of both the Telangana assembly elections 2018 and also the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Naidu's party joined hands with the Congress to fight the Telangana elections. Naidu it may be recalled broke away from the NDA a few months citing the lack of support from the Centre, when it came to giving a special status to AP.

Naidu appears to be the glue which would bring all the opposition parties under one umbrella. The likes of the BSP, SP and the TMC have not been keen to be party of an opposition, which has the Congress in it. However Naidu had said that he did not have any problems with the Congress and also added that for a national alliance, there had to be at least one national party in it.

Naidu has been holding deliberations with other opposition leaders as well. He has met with NCP chief, Sharad Pawar, Samajwadi President, Akhilesh Yadav, former BJP leader, Yashwant Sinha and National Conference supremo, Farooq Abdullah. He has also met with Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal and Sharad Yadav. During these meetings, he urged them to come under one platform and fight the polls unitedly against the BJP led NDA in 2019.

There is a lot riding on Naidu as he according to analysts is the one who could bring the opposition together and also make the Congress part of the national alliance. While all the opposition parties have agreed in principle to put up a united front to fight the BJP in 2019, the Congress has proven to be a stumbling block.

In the states of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the BSP decided to fight the polls, without the Congress by its side. While Mayawati accused the Congress of being a bully, she reserved her criticism to the likes of Digvijaya Singh. Signalling that the doors were open with the Congress in 2019, she showered praises on both Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi.