A strong performance by BJP takes NDA ahead in Bihar

New Delhi, Nov 10: The exit polls had given the Grand Alliance a clear win in the Bihar Assembly elections. When counting began this morning, the Mahagathbandhan was in the lead, but after 10 am, the trends began to reverse.

All trends currently show that the National Democratic Alliance is in the lead. The latest EC trend shows that the NDA has crossed the half way mark. The CVoter update at around 11.15 am showed that the NDA is leading in 125 seats while the Grand Alliance is ahead in 105.

The NDA has crossed the halfway mark as per the trends by the Election Commission of India. The EC trends for 238 of 243 seats says that the NDA is leading on 125- BJP, 70, JD(U) 48, VIP, 6 and HAM, 1. The Grand Alliance is ahead on 101 seats - RJD 62, Congress 20.

If one were to look at the current numbers, it is the strong showing by the BJP that has kept the NDA ahead. Although the JD(U) came under attack from all quarters, the BJP threw its weight around its alliance partner to ensure that Nitish Kumar returns as the Chief Minister.

The campaign for the BJP was led by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi who addressed 12 rallies. Analysts say that it was the strong campaign by the BJP led by PM Modi that helped beat the anti-incumbency factor.

If one were to go by the current trends, it appears as though all the exit polls got the result completely wrong. The exit polls had said that the Grand Alliance would win 120 seats and the NDA 116. While this was the number projected by CVoter, Axis My Poll and Today's Chanakya had predicted 139 and 180 for the Grand Alliance.