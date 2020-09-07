A strong message to China? Ram Madhav attends Tibetan soldier’s funeral in Ladakh

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 07: BJP's national general secretary Ram Madhav attended the funeral of deceased Special Frontier Force (SFF) commando Nyima Tenzin on Monday while on a two-day visit to the Union Territory of Ladakh.

What is the Special Frontier Force also known as Establishment 22 and Vikas Battalion

Taking to Twitter, Madhav wrote,"Attended the funeral of SFF Coy Ldr Nyima Tenzin, a Tibetan who laid down his life protecting our borders in Ladakh, and laid a wreath as a tribute. Let the sacrifices of such valiant soldiers bring peace along the Indo-Tibetan border. That will be the real tribute to all martyr.'' However, the tweet was later deleted.

The funeral of Tenzin, who belongs to the Choglamsar Tibetan refugee settlement outside Leh, was held on Monday morning.

#WATCH People raise 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' chants at the funeral of Special Frontier Force Commando Nyima Tenzin in Devachan, Leh today. He had lost his life in an anti-personnel mine blast near the Line of Actual Control in the last week of August pic.twitter.com/K37bvawvdw — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2020

Special Frontier Force (SFF) company leader Nyima Tenzin lost his life on August 31 when he stepped on a landmine laid in 1962 in Gurung Hill in Chushul, according to a report.

The presence of Madhav was seen by many commentators as a strong message by New Delhi to Beijing, at a time the Indian and Chinese forces are engaged in a four and a half month stand-off along the LAC in Ladakh.

India has traditionally recognised the Tibetan Autonomous Region (TAR) as a part of China, and although it is home to Tibetan leader the Dalai Lama and more than a lakh of Tibetan refugees, maintains that they do not organise or engage in any political activity.

India and China are engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including Finger area, Galwan valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala. The situation worsened after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan valley in June.