YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    A strong message to China? Ram Madhav attends Tibetan soldier’s funeral in Ladakh

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 07: BJP's national general secretary Ram Madhav attended the funeral of deceased Special Frontier Force (SFF) commando Nyima Tenzin on Monday while on a two-day visit to the Union Territory of Ladakh.

    What is the Special Frontier Force also known as Establishment 22 and Vikas Battalion

    A strong message to China? Ram Madhav attends Tibetan soldier’s funeral in Ladakh

    Taking to Twitter, Madhav wrote,"Attended the funeral of SFF Coy Ldr Nyima Tenzin, a Tibetan who laid down his life protecting our borders in Ladakh, and laid a wreath as a tribute. Let the sacrifices of such valiant soldiers bring peace along the Indo-Tibetan border. That will be the real tribute to all martyr.'' However, the tweet was later deleted.

    Download File Download

    Download File Download

    The funeral of Tenzin, who belongs to the Choglamsar Tibetan refugee settlement outside Leh, was held on Monday morning.

    Special Frontier Force (SFF) company leader Nyima Tenzin lost his life on August 31 when he stepped on a landmine laid in 1962 in Gurung Hill in Chushul, according to a report.

    The presence of Madhav was seen by many commentators as a strong message by New Delhi to Beijing, at a time the Indian and Chinese forces are engaged in a four and a half month stand-off along the LAC in Ladakh.

    India has traditionally recognised the Tibetan Autonomous Region (TAR) as a part of China, and although it is home to Tibetan leader the Dalai Lama and more than a lakh of Tibetan refugees, maintains that they do not organise or engage in any political activity.

    India and China are engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including Finger area, Galwan valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala. The situation worsened after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan valley in June.

    More RAM MADHAV News

    Read more about:

    ram madhav ladakh

    Story first published: Monday, September 7, 2020, 14:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 7, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X