‘A statesman, decisive leader’: Amit Shah, others greet PM Modi as he turns 69

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Sep 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 69 on Tuesday and was greeted by several leaders, including Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Modi has a packed schedule and will spend most part of the day in Gujarat. His schedule includes a visit to the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada river, whose water level has reached its highest mark for the first time, to kickoff the "Namami Narmade" festival.

Narendra Modi turns 69: This is how prime minister celebrated his birthday since 2014

The Prime Minister is also trending on Twitter, with #happybirthdaynarendramodi, #HappyBdayPMModi, #HappyBirthdayPM, #HappyBirthdayNarendraModi being the top four trends on Twitter.

Here are reactions from some of the top politicians:

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu: "India has earned global recognition for the transformative reforms undertaken by the government under his direction. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life. "

Union Home Minister Amit Shah: "Wishing a very happy birthday to PM Narendra Modi, the most popular leader of the country and a symbol of willpower, decisive leadership and tireless labour. Under your able leadership, India has established itself as a stable, strong and reliable nation in the world."

दृढ़ इच्छाशक्ति, निर्णायक नेतृत्व और अथक परिश्रम के प्रतीक देश के सर्वाधिक लोकप्रिय नेता प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



आपके नेतृत्व में उभरते नये भारत ने विश्व में एक मजबूत, सुरक्षित और विश्वसनीय राष्ट्र के रूप में अपनी पहचान बनाई है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 17, 2019

Greetings and warm wishes to PM Shri @narendramodi on his birthday. He has been instrumental in building and strengthening India’s position in the comity of nations. His visionary leadership has helped India in scaling new heights of glory. I pray for his good health & long life. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 16, 2019

Birthday greetings to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji



প্রধানমন্ত্রী নরেন্দ্র মোদিজী কে জন্মদিনের শুভেচ্ছা — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 17, 2019