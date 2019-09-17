‘A statesman, decisive leader’: Amit Shah, others greet PM Modi as he turns 69

  • search
    New Delhi, Sep 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 69 on Tuesday and was greeted by several leaders, including Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah.

    Modi has a packed schedule and will spend most part of the day in Gujarat. His schedule includes a visit to the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada river, whose water level has reached its highest mark for the first time, to kickoff the "Namami Narmade" festival.

    Narendra Modi turns 69: This is how prime minister celebrated his birthday since 2014

    The Prime Minister is also trending on Twitter, with #happybirthdaynarendramodi, #HappyBdayPMModi, #HappyBirthdayPM, #HappyBirthdayNarendraModi being the top four trends on Twitter.

    Here are reactions from some of the top politicians:

    Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu: "India has earned global recognition for the transformative reforms undertaken by the government under his direction. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life. "

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah: "Wishing a very happy birthday to PM Narendra Modi, the most popular leader of the country and a symbol of willpower, decisive leadership and tireless labour. Under your able leadership, India has established itself as a stable, strong and reliable nation in the world."

