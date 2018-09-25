A special family moment when daughter flew air-hostess mother on her final day at work

New Delhi, Sept 25: This is not a latest story but yet a feel-good story is ageless and we thought to share it. It is about an Air India pilot who flew her air hostess mother on her final day at work. The moment was a special one for this family as well as for the Indian airliner for the human emotions attached to it.

Air India pilot Ashrrita posted a photo on Twitter of her mother and the crew members of an Air India flight with the caption: "So happy and honoured to be able to pilot the one flight that mattered. It was my mom's dream to have me pilot her last flight as an Air Hostess with @airindiain :) As she retires after her glorious 38 years of service, I will be carrying on with her legacy #grateful #proud"

So happy and honoured to be able to pilot the one flight that mattered. It was my mom’s dream to have me pilot her last flight as an Air Hostess with @airindiain :) As she retires after her glorious 38 years of service, I will be carrying on with her legacy 😇 #grateful #proud pic.twitter.com/zcUTNCENzj — Ashrrita (@caramelwings) July 31, 2018

The tweet was posted on July 31 and it received 15k likes and was retweeted 2.7k times.

The proud daughter also posted a video of her mother walking down the aisle with the passengers applauding her. She was visibly emotional as she reached the other end with her colleagues embracing her.

Ashrrita's tweet was received overwhelmingly by the Twitterati and appreciation poured in for both with one saying: "Strong women raise strong women."

Here are some reactions that the video received:

Lots of love to your mom and a special hug for you. Must be a proud moment for both of you. 🤗 😘 — Arundhati (@discopiggu) July 31, 2018

Strong women raise strong women 😊 https://t.co/C5LPPGGOJR — Kamayani Vyas (@k4ms) July 31, 2018

Even Air India chipped in with a tweet wishing both the mother and daughter best:

#FlyAI : @caramelwings Our heartfelt wishes to your mother and you for this special flight when she passes the baton on to you to have the privilege of serving our passengers with dedication. The legacy lives on. https://t.co/AxJiFllPbv — Air India (@airindiain) July 31, 2018