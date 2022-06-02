Will work as a small soldier under leadership of PM Modi: Hardik Patel tweets ahead of joining BJP

No decision yet on joining BJP or AAP, says Hardik; hails saffron party over Ayodhya issue, Article 370

New Delhi, Jun 02: Gujarat Patidar leader Hardik Patel on Thursday said he is going to start a new chapter with the feelings of national interest , state interest, public interest and social interest.

In a tweet, he wrote,'' I will work as a small soldier in the noble work of service to the nation under the leadership of the successful Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi."

राष्ट्रहित, प्रदेशहित, जनहित एवं समाज हित की भावनाओं के साथ आज से नए अध्याय का प्रारंभ करने जा रहा हूँ। भारत के यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र भाई मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में चल रहे राष्ट्र सेवा के भगीरथ कार्य में छोटा सा सिपाही बनकर काम करूँगा। — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) June 2, 2022

The Patidar leader will be inducted into the BJP by Gujarat party president CR Paatil. Patel's move comes ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections due later this year.

After expressing his disappointment with the Congress for months, Hardik Patel on May 18 resigned from the party accusing the senior leadership of the Grand Old Party of disinterest in the real issues of Gujarat.

"It is a fact that Congress benefited immensely in the 2017 Assembly polls due to the Patidar quota agitation (led by him). However, I was not given any responsibility even after making me working president. I was not even invited to the key meetings of the party. It never arranged my press conference during the last three years," Hardik Patel said after he quit the Congress.