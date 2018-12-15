A slew of programmes listed to woo farmers across the country by the BJP before 2019 LS polls

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Dec 15: Some of the internal party reports and Assembly election results suggesting farmers being the sole reason for party's debacle in the recent elections has forced the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to swing into action immediately. The BJP can now use them as trump card in 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the party plans to start it from Uttar Pradesh.

There are around 2.5 small and marginal families of farmers in Uttar Pradesh and people from the organisation and the government have started working to match the 2014 BJP tally of Lok Sabha in the state. The BJP workers have been asked to join farmers in their thick and thin.

The BJP has really become over cautious after the debacle in three Hindi belt states where farmers distress is being sighted the main reason behind the defeat of the party. Most of the farmers in Uttar Pradesh belong to upper caste communities and Other Backward Classes (OBC). The BJP will not only balance the caste equation but also try to win over a big section of society just by winning over them.

Senior leaders of the party have prepared a strategy for it as National Conversion of Bharatiya Janata Party's Kisan Morcha is planned in Lucknow on February 21 and February 22, 2019. The programme will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Mod and closure will be done by party president Amit Shah.

Farmers from all across the country will be convened in this meeting and a new kind of mobilisation will start from there. However, the BJP has not left much to be done to woo farmers. It is claiming that only some confusion has to be clarified. The PM had already addressed a Kisan Mahakumbh on July 21, 2018 at Shahjahanpur district in UP. An Agriculture Kumbh was also organised in Lucknow between October 26 and October 28, 2018 in Lucknow. The government is also planning to organise a Kishan Samman Samaroh on the occasion of birth anniversary of farmers' leader and former Prime Minister of India Chaudhary Charan Singh on December 23, 2018.