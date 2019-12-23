A silent protest against CAB by the Muslims

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Nashik, Dec 23: Some members of the Muslim community held a silent protest here on Sunday to demand the rollback of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The agitation was organised by Nashik Makram Sunni Zirat Committee.

The protest, which lasted for about three hours, was held at the Idgah Ground.

The protesters carried black flags and placards with the messages that called for the rollout of the new citizenship law.

The protesters later handed over a memorandum of their demand to the resident deputy collector.

They said the CAA is not only anti-Muslims but also against the people of other religions.

Apart from different Muslim organisations, members of other religions and leaders of different political parties, including the Congress, the NCP and the CPI, took part in the demonstration.