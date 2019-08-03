  • search
    A security requirement, Satyapal Malik on J&K troop build up

    Srinagar, Aug 03: The force movement in Jammu and Kashmir is to counter heightened threat perception, Governor Satyapal Malik said.

    A communication from the Raj Bhavan which was issued after Malik met with Omar Abdullah said that there were credible inputs to suggest that there was a threat to the Amarnath Yatra and hence in this context the advisory was issued to all Yatris to return as soon as possible.

    J&K Governor Satyapal Malik

    This was done to ensure that no terror attack takes place on them, Raj Bhavan also said. An attack on a Yatri has nation wide implications and that had to also be kept in mind.

    Governor assures no announcement on Article 35A, says Omar Abdullah

    The Governor clarified that there is no information on any constitutional changes. Hence there should be no panic as this is purely a security matter.

    Pure security measures are being mixed with other issues. I request all to remain calm and not fall prey to rumours, the Governor also said.

