A-SAT to boost sagging fortunes of the BJP: Chidambaram

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 30: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday slammed PM Narendra Modi's Mission Shakti speech and said, "The capability to shoot down a satellite has existed for many years. A wise government will keep the capability secret. Only a foolish government will disclose it and betray a defence secret."

In a tweet, Chidambaram also said, "Besides, why was it done now in the middle of an election campaign? Only to boost the sagging fortunes of the BJP."

India shot down one of its satellites in space on Wednesday with an anti-satellite missile to demonstrate this complex capability, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced, making it only the fourth country to have used such a weapon.

Chidambaram backs Nyay scheme, says nobody questioned Modi's Rs 15 lakh math

Declaring India has established itself as a global space power after the success of the operation 'Mission Shakti', Modi said the missile hit a live satellite flying in a Low Earth Orbit after it traversed a distance of almost 300 km from earth within three minutes of its launch.

The announcement was made by the prime minister in a broadcast to the nation on television, radio and social media.

Several opposition parties had complained to the Election Commission alleging violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). However, the EC has given a clean chit to Modi's speech.