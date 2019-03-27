“A-SAT not directed at any country, but will ensure country’s national security interests”

New Delhi, Mar 27: After India shot down a low earth orbit satellite with an anti-satellite missile or the A-SAT, it was made clear that the test was not directed at any country.

What is Anti-satellite (ASAT) Missile?

However, the government is committed in ensuring the country's national security interests and is alert to threats from emerging technologies. The capability achieved through the Anti-Satellite missile test provides credible deterrence against threats to our growing space-based assets from long range missiles, and proliferation in the types and numbers of missiles.

In a televised address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that 'Mission Shakti' operation was a difficult target to achieve which was completed successfully within three minutes of launch. Today, we have enough satellites that are contributing in various segments such as agriculture, disaster management, communication, weather, navigation etc, he also said.

Mission Shakti' is an important step towards securing India's safety, economic growth and technological advancement, the Prime Minister said.

Today is 27th March. A while ago, India achieved a historic feat. India today registered itself as a space power. Till now, 3 countries of the world- America, Russia, & China had this achievement. India is the 4th country to have achieved this feat.

Government's 10-Point FAQ on Mission Shakti

A-SAT missile will give new strength to India's space prog. I assure int'l community that our capability won't be used against anyone but is purely India's defence initiative for its security.We're against arms raised in space. This test won't breach any international law or treaties, Modi said

Mission Shakti was a highly complex one, conducted at extremely high speed with remarkable precision. It shows the remarkable dexterity of India's outstanding scientists and the success of our space programme. Mission Shakti is special for 2 reasons: (1) India is only the 4th country to acquire such a specialised & modern capability. (2) Entire effort is indigenous, Modi further added.