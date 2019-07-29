A routine policing exercise say officials on order seeking details of Mosques in Srinagar

Srinagar, July 29: The past few days in Jammu and Kashmir have been tense. It all began with a Home Ministry go ahead which okayed the deployment of additional troops in the Valley.

The speculation was that the Centre was planning on doing away with Article 35A. Now adding to the speculation is a letter, which has asked for the list of Mosques. An order by the Srinagar senior superintendent of police to the zonal SPs reads, " please provide details of Mosques and their managements falling with your respective jurisdiction as per enclosed pro forma to this office immediately for onward submission to higher authorities. The authorities have however termed this as a routine exercise.

Officials say that this exercise is being carried out to update the data for policing. It is part of normal policing, SSP of Srinagar, Dr Haseeb Mughal said.

Earlier a letter issued by the office of the Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, Railway Protection Force asking its employees to stock up on ration, drinking water and not to keep their families in Kashmir had added to further apprehension.

The Ministry of Railways immediately issued a clarification and said that the officer was not authorised to issue such a letter.

The letter had said that a precautionary security meeting was held on July 27 after inputs said that the situation in the Kashmir Valley was deteriorating. The letter further asked Railway officials to purchase in advance dry ration for at least four months, store drinking water for at least seven days consumption and also keep money for emergency situations.

Amidst apprehensions after additional troops were to Jammu and Kashmir, top sources say that the decision was taken in view of inputs suggesting major terror strikes.

During a meeting of the National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval with security forces, he was informed about Pakistan launching major strikes in the Valley. A requisition was made for additional troops in view of the same, the source told OneIndia.

There is a lot of uncertainty in Jammu and Kashmir after the Union Home Minister granted approval for the mobilisation of an additional 100 companies of security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

While senior police officials have described the movement as routine, others felt that it could be part of the plan to abolish Article 35A. The moment the news broke out, people in several areas began buying essential items, expecting that there would be a long shut down.