A role reversal for Doval: From pre-emptive strikes to ensuring peace

New Delhi, Aug 11: National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval is expected to stay on in Jammu and Kashmir until August 15.

Doval is in J&K since Monday and is overseeing the security arrangements in the aftermath of Article 370 being scrapped. He has been interacting with locals as well as security personnel.

The first big challenge for the security forces were the Friday prayers. No untoward incident was reported on Friday. The next challenge would be to ensure that Eid passes off peacefully. Curbs are likely to be relaxed further for Eid and more people from the Valley are expected to come out.

Doval has been travelling across J&K and is trying to get an understanding of the situation on the ground. He has been conveying to the public, the benefits of the Centre's move and has been advising them to work towards their future, instead of indulging in violence.

During his visit, the NSA has also met with security personnel. He has advised them to be accommodating and ensure that the public are not put to any sort of hardship. The key challenge would be to ensure that there are no excesses by the security forces in case of an aviation.

Several Intelligence Bureau reports have suggested that Pakistan would look to instigate the people, so that the security forces retaliate. This would give them an opportunity to take the matter to international forums and crib about excesses in Jammu and Kashmir.

The NSA has been donning a different role this time around. A hardcore intelligence man, he has been involved in several key decisions of the government. The surgical strike after Uri and the Balalot hit after Pulwama were all pre-emptive in nature. This time around it is to send the message from New Delhi, that the government wants peace and development in the Valley.

Several videos have been released in the past couple of days, where the NSA is seen interacting with the locals of Kashmir. The message that he sends out is that of peace and development. Officials monitoring the developments say that for the government it is crucial that this decision does not back-fire. It wants no violence of any sort. There could be some incidents here and there, but we do not want an uprising of any sort. In such a situation, the NSA is playing a very crucial role in the Valley. His only brief is to ensure peace and ensure that the situation returns to normal, the source also added.