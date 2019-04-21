A rich man’s election: In Odisha average asset of candidate is Rs 2.2 crore

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 21: There are 119 candidates with pending criminal cases who will be fighting the Odisha assembly elections 2019.

A report by the Association for Democratic Reforms states that out of 354 candidates analyzed, 119 (34%) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

101(29%) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves. Among the major parties, 20(48%) out of 42 candidates analysed from BJD, 30(71%) out of 42 candidates analysed from BJP, 19 (46%) out of 41 candidates analysed from INC, and 5 (17%) out of 30 candidates analysed from BSP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Among the major parties, 13(31%) out of 42 candidates analysed from BJD, 25(60%) out of 42 candidates analysed from BJP, 18(44%) out of 41 candidates analysed from INC, and 5(17%) out of 30 candidates analysed from BSP have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

There are 25 Out of 42 constituencies in the Odisha assembly elections, Phase III, having 3 or more candidates with declared criminal cases.

*Red Alert Constituencies are those which have 3 or more candidates with criminal cases contesting elections.

Financial:

Out of the 354 candidates, 103(29%) are crorepatis. Among the major parties 31(74%) out of 42 candidates analysed from BJD, 24(57%) out of 42 candidates analysed from BJP, 23(56%) out of 41 candidates analysed from INC, 3(10%) out of 30 candidates analysed from BSP, and 2(40%) out of 5 candidates from AAP have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Odisha Assembly Elections Phase III is Rs 2.22 Crores.

Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 42 BJD candidates analysed is Rs. 4.58 crores, 42 BJP candidates analysed is Rs 3.55 crores, 41 INC candidates have average assets of Rs 7.03 crores, 5 AAP candidates have average assets of Rs 63.37 lakhs and 30 BSP candidates have average assets worth Rs. 40.89 lakhs.

One candidate namly Subrat Kumar Habadasingh of Hindusthan Nirman Dal from Chilika constituency has declared zero assets.

Other details:

124(35%) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 40 years while 189 (53%) candidates have declared their age to be between 41 to 60 years. There are 41 (12%) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years.

38(11%) female candidates are contesting in the Odisha assembly election Phase III.