A rich House: 69 per cent MLAs in Jharkhand assembly are crorepatis

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 26: Out of the 81 MLAs analysed, 56 (69%) are crorepatis. Out of 81 MLAs analysed during Jharkhand 2014 assembly elections, 41 (51%) MLAs were crorepatis says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

18 (72%) out of 25 from BJP, 2 (67%) out of 3 MLAs from JVM(P), 22 (73%) out of 30 MLAs from JMM, 2 (100%) MLAs from AJSU, 9 (56%) out of 16 MLAs INC, and 2 (100%) Independent MLAs have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

Among major parties, the average assets per MLAs for 30 JMM MLAs is Rs 3.05 Crores, 25 BJP MLAs is Rs 4.79 Crores, 16 INC MLAs is Rs 4.27 Crores, 2 AJSU Party MLAs have average assets of Rs 10.26 Crores and 3 JVM(P) MLAs have average assets worth Rs 88.84 lakhs.

Comparative analysis:

Number of re-elected MLAs: Number of re-elected MLAs analysed in the Jharkhand assembly elections of 2019 is 36.

Average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2014: The average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2014 was Rs 2.07 crores.

Average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2019: The average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2019 is Rs 3.73 crores.

Average growth in assets of re-elected MLAs from 2014 to 2019: The growth in average assets of re-elected MLAs is Rs 1.65 crore i.e. by 80%.

Other details:

Age details of MLAs: 46 (57%) MLAs have declared their age to be between 25 and 50 years while 35 (43%) MLAs have declared their age to be between 51 and 80 years.

Gender details of MLAs: Out of 81 MLAs, 10 (12%) MLAs are women. In 2014, out of 81 MLAs, 8 (10%) MLAs were women.