  • search
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    A red signal that proved lucky for many who escaped the Mumbai Bridge collapse

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Mumbai, Mar 15: A red signal at a traffic junction near a foot overbridge (FOB), a major part of which caved in on Thursday evening, proved lucky for a large number of motorists who were waiting for it to turn green.

    A general view shows a part of the partially collapsed foot overbridge near a train station in south Mumbai
    A general view shows a part of the partially collapsed foot overbridge near a train station in south Mumbai

    Without the red signal, the motorists would have passed under the ill-fated bridge near the CSMT railway station, a global heritage site, when a part of it came crashing at around 7.30 pm.

    Also Read | Mumbai: Foot over bridge collapses; 6 dead, over 30 injured; FIR registered under section 304A

    The bridge connected the bustling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station with the Azad Maidan Police Station.

    An eyewitness, who was waiting at the signal, said, "We all were waiting impatiently at the signal as it was red.

    Before the signal turned green, the bridge came down along with people on it. Had the signal turned green earlier, the situation would have been worse."

    "It is the time when entire Mumbai rushes to CSMT to return home. We also wanted to reach home early, but now I feel relieved that the signal was red. Otherwise, I could have been injured as well," he said.

    A taxi driver, who was near the bridge when the tragedy struck, had a providential escape, though his vehicle suffered damage. Vehicles behind him stopped in time, thereby avoiding a bigger tragedy.

    Also Read | Mumbai bridge collapse: PM Modi condoles loss of lives, says "Deeply anguished"

    At least five persons were killed and over 30 injured in the overbridge collapse, officials said.

    More mumbai NewsView All

    Read more about:

    mumbai bridge collapse

    Story first published: Friday, March 15, 2019, 6:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 15, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue