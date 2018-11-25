  • search

‘A rebel loved by all’: Condolences pour in for Ambareesh

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Bengaluru, Nov 25: Condolences from various leaders poured in as soon as the news of Film star-turned-politician MHAmbareesh's demise spread. Ambareesh died at a private hospital here on Saturday, according to official sources and Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce. He was 66.

    The former Union minister has acted in over 200 films and served as the Karnataka minister of housing in the Siddaramaiah-led cabinet.

    Ambareesh

    Condoling the death of the actor and veteran Congress leader, Kumaraswamy called him a rebel who was loved by all.

    "Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely death of my beloved friend Ambareesh. In his death, an era of love and affection in the Kannada film industry has ended," he said. Kumaraswamy said he enjoyed his friendship with Ambareesh, which went beyond political affiliations and films.

    Also Read Kannada actor and former union minister Ambareesh passes away

    "He was a rebel who was loved by all. He has carved a unique place (for himself) in both politics and films," he added. Ambareesh left behind a legacy that would be cherished by his family, friends, fans and followers, Kumaraswamy said.

    "May his soul rest in peace and his family and friends get the strength to bear this loss," he said. Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, too, condoled the death of Ambareesh, calling him his "best friend".

    "A wonderful human being ... my best friend ... I have lost you today and will miss you ... Rest In Peace #Ambrish," he said in a tweet. Ambareesh has acted in over 200 films and served as the Karnataka housing minister in the previous Siddaramaiah-led cabinet.

    Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, Dr G Parameshwara said Ambareesh would truly be missed for his "energy, charm and wit". "Truly shocking to hear about the demise of party colleague, former minister & senior actor Rebel Star Ambareesh. His energy, charm and wit were infectious. The love & popularity he enjoyed among the people was admirable. Kannada cinema and Karnataka have become very poor today," Parameshwara tweeted.

    Congress leader from Mandya and the party's Social Media Communications chief Divya Spandana too expressed her sadness, remembering him as "Ambareesh uncle".
    The Congress party too condoled Ambareesh's death, stating that his demise was an unbearable loss for Karnataka.

    "A straightforward and eloquent actor, former minister Ambareesh's death is deeply saddening. His demise will be a great loss for Karnataka. May god give his soul peace. Our condolences go out to his family and friends," the party's official twitter handle said in a tweet.

    "Karnataka is poorer for losing actor and politician Ambareesh. I am deeply saddened by his demise. He was a good friend. May god bless his soul," BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa tweeted.

    Read more about:

    ambareesh karnataka

    Story first published: Sunday, November 25, 2018, 2:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 25, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue